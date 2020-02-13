It’s time for the songwriters of Spotify to shine. Starting today, Spotify is launching Songwriter Pages. These pages will function in the same way as artist pages, and are meant to showcase all of a songwriter’s music, as well as their most frequent collaborators.





The feature is still in beta, so Spotify is debuting the pages with top writers such as Meghan Trainor, Fraser T. Smith, Missy Elliott, Teddy Geiger, Ben Billions and Justin Tranter, among others. Others will continue to populate as its enabled by publishers and Spotify in partnership with the songwriters. However, interested songwriters can apply to join the program by filling out an online form.

Songwriter and producer credits were first added to the platform in 2018, the sort of information that went forgotten in the digital era as more focus was given to lead and featured artists.

To access songwriter pages, you’ll first right-click on a track on desktop or tap the “…” next to the track if on mobile. Then click on “Song Credits” and select a clickable songwriter’s name. From the songwriter’s page, you can view and follow their playlist or click “Listen on Spotify” to stream their credited songs immediately.

“Spotify is always working to create new and better ways to promote music discovery — for artists, for songs and, increasingly, for songwriters,” said Jules Parker, head of Publishing & Songwriter Relations, Spotify, in a statement. “The launch of publicly visible songwriter credits on Spotify in 2018 was merely a first step. Together with the publishing industry, we’ve continued to evolve our data sharing and analytics efforts, and are proud to unveil this next iteration,” Parker added.

To kick off the debut of songwriter pages, Spotify is featuring the first “Written By” playlists on the home tab for all Spotify listeners.

via Tech Crunch