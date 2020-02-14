This Zeds Dead and Rezz collaboration has been teased since September last year, and it looks like we’re finally getting it soon. While ZD merely posted a video of the collab with the caption, “Hey @OfficialRezz” — nothing too explicit — Rezz took it one step further and proclaimed, “new music soon.”





The collab between two of Canada’s finest bass phenoms is sounding like some of the heaviest material Rezz has ever put out. And where Zeds Dead is concerned, this is absolutely up to their usual quality and we have a feeling there’s a lot more hidden beneath the surface we can only recognize once it’s finally out.

Stay tuned for release details on this monster — you can check out clips from both artists below!

Photo via www.prolophoto.com