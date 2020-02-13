Post Malone Becomes First & Only Artist In History With Five One Billion-Streamed Songs

“Psycho” by Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign just hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. The achievement isn’t as impressive as it used to be — it’s now the 59th song to cross that threshold. What makes this notable, however, is that Post is now the first and only artist in history to have five one billion-streamed songs (“Rockstar,” “Sunflower,” “Better Now,” “Congratulations”) as lead artist.





Technically, Justin Bieber has six songs with more than one billion streams, but on three of those, he is a featured artist. Sheeran is closest with four billion-streamed songs, but his next closest is still nearly 100 million away.

Post Malone is also incredibly close to breaching the two billion stream mark with his song “Rockstar,” currently at 1.818 billion streams. In terms of pure streaming power, he is the most powerful artist in the world right now.

"Psycho" by Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign has just hit a billion streams on Spotify. it is the 59th song to achieve this, and Post is the only artist in history with 5 one billion-streamed songs. pic.twitter.com/k4S3vSlf88 — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) February 13, 2020

Listen to Post Malone below.