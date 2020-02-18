Many won’t know this, but Avicii’s “Wake Me Up” was the first song to hit 200 million streams on Spotify, where it held the streaming record for over a year before being surpassed Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.” Of course, since then, one of Sheeran’s songs has gone on to surpass 2.4 billion streams, but now “Wake Me Up” just hit another milestone.





One of Avicii’s most famous songs, one could say his most famous song, has just passed one billion streams on Spotify. It’s been nearly two years since the Swedish DJ/producer died, but clearly his fans have been keeping his memory alive by streaming his music incessantly.

.@Avicii and @aloeblacc's "Wake Me Up!" has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. — chart data (@chartdata) February 18, 2020

Avicii’s other most popular songs on the platform include “Waiting For Love,” “Without You,” “Hey Brother,” and “Lonely Together.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic