Four Tet is upping his production game for a very special live performance!





The DJ/producer has announced a collaboration with Squidsoup, a company dedicated to designing immersive experiences in digitally augmented spaces. They’re dressing Berlin’s famed Velodrom arena October 17th with 42,000 hanging lights — and yes, you read that number correctly.

Four Tet, real name Kieran Hebden, recalls what it was like the first time he played in the city…

“The first time I played in Berlin in the early 2000’s no one came. I think it was just me and the sound engineer and someone from the record label.”

With 12,000 spectators and 42,000 lights, this will be quite the change of scenery.

Check out more via the Squidsoup website here. It’s a trip and a half.

Four Tet x Squidsoup

Four Tet + Squidsoup 2020. Details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/jPvRLa3z5D — Four Tet (@FourTet) February 16, 2020

Source: Stoney Roads | Photo via Coachella