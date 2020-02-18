Fans of The Weeknd are hanging on two words — After Hours.





The singer/songwriter just revealed the title of his upcoming fourth studio album. His official social media channel includes the audio/visual teaser below, which confirms the album title.

After Hours suggests there may be some dance/club influence on the record. The Weeknd previously teamed up with Gesaffelstein, Daft Punk, Cashmere Cat and more, so anything is possible.

After Hours will follow up 2016’s Starboy, which included the title track with Daft Punk, as well as collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey and Future.

The album is due out sometime in 2020, via XO and Republic.

No exact “save the date” just yet — but save the title.

The Weeknd – After Hours

We’re also getting a new track tonight + The Weeknd revealed the album cover for After Hours.

Photo via Rukes.com