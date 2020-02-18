Loading… Ultra Main Stage…





The iconic music festival just announced its stacked lineup of Main Stage artists for 2020. There’s all the usual suspects, plus some surprises and plenty more in store. Remember: It’s Ultra so anything could happen.

Here’s the full list via the teaser video below:

Above & Beyond

Afrojack

Armin van Buuren

The Return of Dash Berlin

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Eric Prydz

Fedde Le Grand

Fisher

Frank Walker

J. Worra

KSHMR Presents Dharma

KYGO

Laidback Luke

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Nicky Romero

Oliver Heldens

Tchami

Vini Vici

and more…

Ultra Miami returns to Bayfront Park March 20 – 22.

See more artists on the lineup and get tickets here.

Ultranauts, open the gateway to the sounds of the future that you’ll discover at the #Ultra2020 Main Stage! Programming now loading… pic.twitter.com/BifDYP785Y — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) February 18, 2020

Photo via PIKZELZ for Ultra