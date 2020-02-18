Loading… Ultra Main Stage…
The iconic music festival just announced its stacked lineup of Main Stage artists for 2020. There’s all the usual suspects, plus some surprises and plenty more in store. Remember: It’s Ultra so anything could happen.
Here’s the full list via the teaser video below:
Above & Beyond
Afrojack
Armin van Buuren
The Return of Dash Berlin
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Eric Prydz
Fedde Le Grand
Fisher
Frank Walker
J. Worra
KSHMR Presents Dharma
KYGO
Laidback Luke
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
Nicky Romero
Oliver Heldens
Tchami
Vini Vici
and more…
Ultra Miami returns to Bayfront Park March 20 – 22.
See more artists on the lineup and get tickets here.
Ultranauts, open the gateway to the sounds of the future that you’ll discover at the #Ultra2020 Main Stage!
Programming now loading… pic.twitter.com/BifDYP785Y
— Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) February 18, 2020
Photo via PIKZELZ for Ultra