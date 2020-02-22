When it comes to dance music classics, Avicii is just on another level.





The producer’s monster collaboration with Sebastien Drums, “My Feelings For You,” is now a decade old and it’s still a banger. In 2010, Ultra Music released the tune as part of WMC aka Miami Music Week — and it instantly became dance music’s greatest obsession.

To put this into perspective, this is the same year “Seek Bromance” came out. These songs not only put Avicii on the map, they set motion to his inevitable takeover. The next year brought “Levels” and it was all over.

“My Feelings For You” has some true lasting power. This version from Avicii and Sebastien Drums was a remix of a Cassius original, which came out in 1999.

Today, if you catch yourself in your feelings, make this the reason!

Avicii & Sebastien Drums – My Feelings For You

H/T: We Rave You | Photo via Sean Eriksson