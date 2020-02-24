Home

There’s been a rumor floating around on social media for the past week or so that Rezz and Lucii possibly have something romantic going on. Rezz even shared yesterday that the two of them have been on a date, and more are coming. Neither of them have put any labels on the relationship, and we certainly aren’t going to be the ones to do it for them.


That being said… on an IG live from Lucii the other night, Rezz popped into the chat to offer some unsolicited compliments and Lucii absolutely melted on camera.

Someone tell me how she’s that hot
Sorry jus had to pop in for a second n say
Dont be nervous
Ok I’m going now don’t be nervous ur hot goodbye

Lucii could barely keep her composure seeing these particularly sweet compliments aimed at her, and called Rezz “babe” during the stream. While DJ/DJ relationships aren’t particularly rare, they’re often very sweet and wholesome, and if that is the case here, we’re all about it.

Watch the stream recording below and more below.

 

Photo via Rukes.com