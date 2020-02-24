There’s been a rumor floating around on social media for the past week or so that Rezz and Lucii possibly have something romantic going on. Rezz even shared yesterday that the two of them have been on a date, and more are coming. Neither of them have put any labels on the relationship, and we certainly aren’t going to be the ones to do it for them.





That being said… on an IG live from Lucii the other night, Rezz popped into the chat to offer some unsolicited compliments and Lucii absolutely melted on camera.

Someone tell me how she’s that hot

Sorry jus had to pop in for a second n say

Dont be nervous

Ok I’m going now don’t be nervous ur hot goodbye

Lucii could barely keep her composure seeing these particularly sweet compliments aimed at her, and called Rezz “babe” during the stream. While DJ/DJ relationships aren’t particularly rare, they’re often very sweet and wholesome, and if that is the case here, we’re all about it.

Watch the stream recording below and more below.

Seeing how giddy and excited @LuciitheAlien gets from @OfficialRezz’s comments makes my heart beat out of my chest. This is the cutest fucking shit, I swear😭 pic.twitter.com/RoFAKLAOmk — jillian🃏 (@LostInTheVOYD) February 24, 2020

Our sources and Rezz likes the crush tweet. Crush on Lucii? We Stan. https://t.co/Qz97j4JfyE pic.twitter.com/DffbvB35st — a wook but make it spooky (80%) (@creepy___spice) February 19, 2020

We went on a date and were going on more dates This week , thank fuck — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) February 24, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com