Ray Volpe is fresh off his LIVE ONLY EP, and Kayzo is set to embark on his biggest Unleashed tour yet — now, they’ve teamed up for the impeccably restrained, but still wild collaboration, “Ghost In The Bottle.”





This new tune isn’t the heaviest that either artist has released by far. Instead, they focus more on melody and rhythm, bouncing from a lively dubstep drop to something a little faster, and exploring various tempos in the breakdown in between.

“Ghost In The Bottle” for sure isn’t the next viral bass banger, but it’s well produced and accomplishes what it set out to do. You can listen to it below, out now via Kayzo’s Welcome Records!