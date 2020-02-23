Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas is always looking for ways to improve and expand — and this year, it’s all about house music!





New in 2020, EDC Las Vegas presents its 9th and newest stage with skyLAB. The new stage promises “seductive, uplifting vibes all night long” as the music festival’s only location devoted exclusively to house music. Anyone craving four on the floor now has a go-to spot.

skyLAB joins some of the world’s most electrifying stages — kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY and stereoBLOOM. All of which come alive under the electric sky.

“This year, we celebrate mindfulness with kineticZEN,” says Rotella. “Anything that fuels our focus and helps us achieve balance is our zen. For some people, that could be dancing, working out, going for a bike ride or a long drive, or just chilling on the beach and taking in a beautiful sunset. […] Life is full of opportunities for reflection, and in those moments we can visualize the world we want to create for ourselves and for each other.”

EDC Las Vegas 2020 goes down May 15th – 17th. Tickets are sold out, but you can still get them here.