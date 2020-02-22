Dillon Francis delivered magical, IDGAFOS energy with his latest EP and now we’re treated to not one but two remix packs that amplify the vibe!





“DFR” and “GO OFF (Nuthin’ 2 It)” are reworked for the pre-party and the afterparty, so you can keep the no fucks mentality going all night long. First up, “DFR” receives energetic remixes from Black Caviar, Beauty Brain and Shndō. Then, King Arthur & Kevin Aleksander “GO OFF” with their own pumping version of the track. Plus, a very special tech house VIP remix from the man himself.

Once again, Dillon proves how fun dance music can and should be. If you haven’t already experienced Magic Is Real in full, check it out here. It’s a party and a half.

The weekend is sure to pop off with these five brand new remixes! Listen here!

Dillon Francis – DFR Remixes

Dillon Francis – GO OFF (Nuthin’ 2 It) Remixes

Photo via Rukes.com