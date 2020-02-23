We’ve been waiting for this moment and it’s finally here — Disclosure are back!





Just a single photo with Disclosure’s signature face visuals is all it took to send EDM Twitter into a frenzy today. The same duo who blessed us with instant classics “Latch,” “You & Me,” “Omen,” “When A Fire Starts To Burn” and so many more are slated to return in 2020.

The guys behind the project, brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence, previously spoke with triple j Drive about their upcoming endeavors. Really, they have more music than they know what to do with.

“We’ve been working on this music for two years now. We’re getting to a point we’re almost happy but we’ve been at that ‘almost’ stage for a while.”

They also divulged, “We’ve written over 100 songs over the last couple years and haven’t compiled them in any order or chosen which ones we’re going to release.”

It’s about time. Keep your eyes and ears peeled for more info.

Disclosure Are Back!