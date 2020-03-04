The coronavirus scare is real and Ultra Music Festival is at risk of being postponed.





Today, Miami elected officials Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo met to discuss the fate of Ultra Miami 2020 and more importantly, what’s best for the city. According to a report out of the City Hall meeting, they’ll have a joint statement prepared to announce Friday at 9 am.

City officials declined to comment further, though it’s a very real possibility…

“We are going to be having a meeting today with folks from Ultra to discuss the possibility of them suspending the event,” Carollo said earlier today. “We’re saying suspend it to a later date when we’ll have a better idea of where we’re heading with the coronavirus.”

“I can tell you that just in the last 24 hours, I have received countless emails and messages of all kinds urging the city to act,” Suarez said. “That is another major motivator to have this conversation before it gets too late.”

This news comes less than a week after the last discussion between city officials and Ultra concerning the virus. At the time, Chief of Security for Ultra Ray Martinez said, “We haven’t had those conversations yet, but we will be having them,” Martinez said. “We’ve been monitoring it, obviously. Everybody has.”

Ultra Music Festival is truly worldwide — not only with its events, but with the spectators it brings from all corners of the globe. Ultra Abu Dhabi has already been cancelled.

The massive event is currently set to take place March 20 – 22, 2020.

Stay tuned for more info coming Friday.

UPDATE: @MiamiMayor and @JoeCarolloNow just told reporters that they and Ultra organizers will have an announcement Friday morning. They would not comment on what was decided, but Suarez said "there was a resolution," and some loose ends need to be tied up. https://t.co/FPcPTpWsnC — Joey Flechas 🏝 (@joeflech) March 4, 2020

.@MiamiMayor + @JoeCarolloNow emerged from @ultra meeting to say they’ll have a joint announcement Friday at 9am. They indicated working on a resolution + buttoning up some items. When I asked if the loose ends were logistical or contractual in nature @MiamiMayor said contractual https://t.co/Uzj9a07uLj — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) March 4, 2020

Source: Miami Herald | Photo via PIKZELZ