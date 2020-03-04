Home

By now, you’ve heard the unfortunate news that Ultra Music Festival has been cancelled. The decision was made with the safety of its attendees in mind, of course. That doesn’t make it an easier pill to swallow when people have already spent hundreds or thousands on flights and hotels.


The DJs playing the festival are similarly afflicted. It’s not only the beginning of festival season for EDM, but also one of the hallmark dance festivals in the world.

Reactions from DJs have been pouring in so far after hearing the news. See them below.

EDM Artists React To Ultra Cancellation

Soooooo bummed. Been working on our Ultra Music Festival – ASOT Set for literally the last two months – finished 4 new…

Posted by Chad Cisneros on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

 

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra