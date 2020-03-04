By now, you’ve heard the unfortunate news that Ultra Music Festival has been cancelled. The decision was made with the safety of its attendees in mind, of course. That doesn’t make it an easier pill to swallow when people have already spent hundreds or thousands on flights and hotels.





The DJs playing the festival are similarly afflicted. It’s not only the beginning of festival season for EDM, but also one of the hallmark dance festivals in the world.

Reactions from DJs have been pouring in so far after hearing the news. See them below.

EDM Artists React To Ultra Cancellation

NOOOOOOOO 😩………… — Zedd (@Zedd) March 4, 2020

Ultra Miami … 😪 — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) March 4, 2020

so they cancelled ultra… but people are still gonna travel there and go to all the other parties so whats the point ? — TAMALE IMPALA (@TEENWOLFREMIX) March 4, 2020

U L T R A

😫😫😫 🤖 — 1788-L (@l_1788) March 4, 2020

Y’all laughed at me for wearing a helmet… — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) March 4, 2020

Look all I’m saying is if y’all could survive wook flu, you can survive coronavirus — Sully (@SullivanKing) March 4, 2020

just heard Ultra Music Festival is postponed due to corona virus :(. Hope to see you soon Florida. — Whethan (@whethanmusic) March 4, 2020

ultra 🙁 — WAVEDASH (@wearewavedash) March 4, 2020

Soooooo bummed. Been working on our Ultra Music Festival – ASOT Set for literally the last two months – finished 4 new… Posted by Chad Cisneros on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra