The very first Ultra Music Festival in Abu Dhabi has officially been cancelled ahead of its inaugural edition this weekend. According to a statement sent to media, “The decision has been taken due to the travel restrictions imposed by some countries and airlines for individuals and airlines for individuals and groups.”





Ultra Abu Dhabi was scheduled for March 5-6 in the DU Arena in Abu Dhabi with a massive lineup including Alesso, Eric Prydz, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, and Zedd, amongst many others.

Organizers state that they “look forward” to sharing new dates for the festival, but it is unclear when that may be. Tickets will be refunded through the original point of purchase, or by contacting [email protected]

Ultra Music Festival’s flagship Miami festival is still scheduled to go forward as planned in two weeks, March 20-22. Ultra and the city of Miami are working hard to address the worldwide crisis effectively while still allowing fans to have a memorable festival experience.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra