Bass Canyon returns to the Gorge in Washington for its third year this August, and Excision just revealed the lineup!





Familiar names abound on the lineup, from the likes of 12th Planet, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Liquid Stranger, Boogie T, Ganja White Night, and Wooli. There’s also a bunch of new names like Eptic, Eliminate, Calcium, Yookie, Ray Volpe, Marauda, Kompany, Blanke, Dieselboy, Grabbitz, Fox Stevenson, Hex Cougar, and more. Plus, Excision b2b Illenium is coming to the Gorge, as well.

In fact, the diversity in sounds this year is the biggest yet, with even some drum & bass thrown in.

There are still five names that are blurred out, so stay tuned for more announcements in the future. Tickets are on sale now.

Bass Canyon Fam: Dropping the tickets AND lineup today, because we can! Tickets are ON SALE NOW!!basscanyon.com/tickets Posted by Excision on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com