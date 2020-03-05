via press release





Dash Radio has launched the first dedicated Coronavirus Information station to keep the world up to date with the latest intelligence and breaking news on the CCV-19 outbreak. Powered by the leading intelligence firm Ergo and featuring content from Providence St. Joseph Health and its clinical experts, listeners can check in 24/7 to get facts from leading sources in the space.

“Our team at Dash Radio believe it is in the best interest for the world to create a real-time hub for knowledge and information around CCV-19. There is misinformation, stories, & rumors going around, and with a situation as fluid as this, feel like a central source that is always up to date is crucial,” said Dash CEO Scott “DJ Skee” Keeney. “By partnering with the leading intelligence and health services companies in the world who are graciously lending us their knowledge, our team is determined to help provide facts and spread knowledge around CCV-19.”

“Dozens of nations and thousands of patients, yet leaders and families alike are still struggling to unearth accurate details about how and when COVID-19 kills,” stated Ergo CEO, R.P. Eddie. “Ergo’s global network is collecting data from dozens of sites to help us all craft the best response to this virus.”

“Misinformation about the Coronavirus COVID-19 is being spread around the world at unprecedented rate – in fact, fear is spreading faster than the virus,” says Providence St. Joseph Health Communications Executive Mary Renouf. “The best thing we can do is educate people on the virus, the symptoms, the risk factors, what to do to avoid exposure, and what to do if you think you’ve been exposed. Making our clinical staff accessible to answer these questions was important to us because people need to know they have a trusted source for information and DASH is a great place where they can ask questions.”

The Coronavirus Information Pop-Up will run indefinitely and provide updates as quickly as news breaks. The station will run 24/7 so listeners can jump in at any time and get the latest updates regarding the virus, all for free with no commercials or advertising.

