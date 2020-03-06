Following Slow Magic’s 3-part Dreams EP series in 2019, the enigmatic mystery producer has announced a new 4-part album to be released in 2020 accompanied by a North American tour.





it’s the end of the world but it’s ok will see a 4-part release throughout 2020, alongside a 16-date live headline tour with support from Duskus and Johnlukeirl.

“‘it’s the end of the world, but it’s ok’ paints a sci-fi picture of a post apocalyptic world where only few remain. Social media is gone, money is meaningless, and life as they know it has changed. Despite all this, they find optimism, love, and happiness.”

The it’s the end of the world but it’s ok tour will commence on April 24, and see stops in major cities across North America. The tour will feature a brand new Slow Magic live set, as well as support from bitbird family member Duskus, and Johnlukeirl. For tickets & more information, head here: https://www.slowmagic. cool/

The first single from Slow Magic’s forthcoming it’s the end of the world but it’s ok album, “Home,” is available on Friday, March 27.

it’s the end of the world but it’s ok North American Tour Dates

4.24 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

4.24 – Chop Shop – Chicago, IL

4.30 – Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

5.01 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

5.02 – New Speak – Montreal, QC

5.07 – U Street Music Hall – Washington, DC

5.08 – Magic Stick – Detroit, MI

5.09 – The Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

5.15 – The Stache at The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

5.16 – The Loft – Minneapolis, MN

5.28 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

5.29 – Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

5.30 – TBA

6.04 – WOW Hall – Eugene, OR

6.05 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

6.06 – Showbox – Seattle, WA

Photo via @littledreamangel