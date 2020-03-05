After first announcing it almost a month ago, RÜFÜS DU SOL have finally released their Live from Joshua Tree film.





The 45-minute immersive film traversing the depths of the band’s famed shows and critically acclaimed studio albums SOLACE, BLOOM and ATLAS brings their emotive live experience from the global stage to the screen. Filmed in California’s breathtaking Joshua Tree, the setting brilliantly meshes with RÜFÜS’s beautiful melodies and sounds.

An album will accompany the film, available March 6 via Rose Avenue Records and Mixmag. Pre-order it here.

Drummer James Hunt shares how Live From Joshua Tree came together: “The idea for a film was born out of a writing trip in Joshua Tree when we were trying to finish SOLACE. We stayed up all night writing as the sun rose, this creeping light over the valley made its way into the room. We climbed these wild rock formations to a little vista at the top, about 100 feet above where we were writing, and sat to take in the sunrise. We were listening to tunes on a speaker and someone put on ‘Time’ by the Pachanga Boys. Watching dawn break with this epic 15 minute journey playing out, we started joking about putting together a sunrise set in the desert where we would play to no one. People talk a lot of shit in the desert at 5am, but walking around this alien world at dawn, we definitely felt there was something calling us back out there. So over an 18 month period, we workshopped ideas and locations and finally were able to put time aside to shoot in September last year. It was decided sunset would be more practical for our crew. We originally planned for it to be a live stream, but as the idea grew and the production got bigger and bigger, it organically morphed into a film. It’s something that’s taken two years to pull together and something we are so excited to share with the world and make available everywhere.”

Photo credit: Alex George