GRAMMY-nominated Australian trio RÜFÜS DU SOL today announced a special audiovisual performance piece, shot in the sprawling desert plains of Joshua Tree. In a 45-minute immersive film traversing the depths of the band’s famed shows and critically acclaimed studio albums SOLACE, BLOOM and ATLAS, “RÜFÜS DU SOL: Live from Joshua Tree” brings their emotive live experience from the global stage to the screen. Featuring never-before-heard material set amongst the allure of the Great American West, the sensory film is an homage to the band’s arrival as a global creative force.





Fans in Los Angeles will have the opportunity to attend the World Premiere taking place at Los Feliz’ historic Vista Theatre on Tuesday, February 18. A limited number of tickets will be available here.

Watch the trailer below.

Following the film’s world premiere at Vista Theatre in Los Feliz, the band will hit the road again, embarking on a US run headlining major festivals like Okeechobee, M3F and CRSSD, as well as premier venues including Masonic Temple in Detroit, Fillmore in Minneapolis, and Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin. As the band hails from Australia, they’ve been committed to supporting the bushfire relief efforts in every way they can. Last month they donated $50,000 and online merch profits to Rural Fire Service, and this month they’re hosting a fundraiser in partnership with CRSSD benefitting the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal. Fans can donate via the festival raffle, here.

RÜFÜS DU SOL World Tour 2020

February 22 – Envision Festival – Uvita, Costa Rica

February 26 – The Pavilion – Indianapolis, IN

February 27 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

February 28 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MI

February 29 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MI

March 3 – The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

March 5 – Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival – Okeechobee, FL

March 7 – M3F Festival – Phoenix, AZ

March 8 – CRSSD Festival – San Diego, CA

March 11 – Orpheum Theater – New Orleans, LA

March 13 – Revention Music Center – Houston, TX

March 14 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX

March 15 – Art of the Wild – Las Vegas, NV (DJ Set)

May 15 – Pepsi Center – Mexico City, Mexico

May 16 – Corona Capital – Guadalajara, Mexico

May 19 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

May 21 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

May 22 – Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI

May 23 – The Agora – Cleveland, OH

May 27 – The Pageant – Saint Louis, MO

May 29 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

May 30 – Huntington Bank Pavilion – Chicago, IL

June 2 – Express Live! – Columbus, OH

June 5 – RBC Echo Beach – Toronto, ON

June 6 – Parc Jean-Drapeau – Montréal, QC

June 7 – The Governors Ball Music Festival – New York, NY

July 1 – Open’er Festival – Gdynia, Poland

July 5 – Main Square Festival – Arras, France

July 10 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

July 14 – Gru Village Festival – Turin, Italy

July 17 – Melt Festival – Gräfenhainichen, Germany

July 19 – Lollapalooza – Paris, France

August 6 – PNE Amphitheatre – Vancouver, BC

August 7 – Cuthbert Amphitheater – Eugene, OR

August 12 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

August 13 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Photo courtesy of Coachella