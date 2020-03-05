Albums can’t be rushed. Today, Zedd has made that clear to fans asking when his album is coming out.





Late last year, Zedd quote tweeted a fan that said it had been five years since his last album and only said, “2020.” This tweet seemed like an implicit confirmation that he had a project releasing this year, but now maybe not.

The German/Russian producer tweeted this morning, “Just to be clear: my album isn’t coming out ‘soon’. It’s coming out when it’s done and perfect. Same philosophy as my other albums.”

So we could either be getting it late, late this year if his December 2019 tweet still bears any relevance today, or maybe even 2021. Either way, he says there will still be “some stuff for you to enjoy” while we’re waiting on the full project to drop.

Photo via Rukes.com