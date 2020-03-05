As more festival cancellations mount this morning, other events are issuing statements that they will continue on as planned. Tomorrowland Winter, Ultra Miami, and select stages at Don’t Let Daddy Know in Amsterdam have been cancelled/closed within the last 24 hours, but Buku Project in New Orleans, Movement in Detroit, and Rampage in Belgium have all said their events are a go.





“Buku is on,” writes the festival. “We are monitoring the current global health situation carefully and will work with all appropriate authorities to ensure a safe and healthy Buku 2020.”

“Movement 2020 will move forward as planned and with safety as a top priority,” the Detroit festival tweeted. “We are actively monitoring for updates and further developments.”

Rampage in Belgium issued the following statement: “Given the current situation, there is no reason to expect that Rampage will not be able to take place. We are being advised by the competent authorities and are following their instructions with care.”

Festivals with large international audiences such as Coachella and EDC Las Vegas are most at risk. In a report earlier today, Coachella and Stagecoach have not been told to cancel by health authorities. Insomniac has not issued any update at this time, and there’s no immediate reason to believe it may be cancelled.

Your EDM will continue to update with any more news of cancellations within the festival/event spectrum this year.