triple j Reveals Hottest 100 Songs of the Decade

triple j has revealed the Hottest 100 of the Decade with Tame Impala‘s “The Less I Know The Better” holding down the top spot.





Leading the way in terms of sheer volume of hot records is Flume with seven total appearances in the countdown. His nods include four originals “Never Be Like You,” “Holdin On,” “On Top,” and “Sleepless,” two hit remixes for Hermitude and Disclosure, and “Drop the Game,” his collaboration with Chet Faker.

Kanye West earns the second most spots in the countdown, with five songs released from 2010 through 2016. Tame Impala and Kendrick Lamar have four a piece, followed by Arctic Monkeys, Gang of Youths, Sticky Fingers, Hilltop Hoods and Childish Gambino with three each.

From Avicii‘s “Levels” to Fisher‘s “Losing It” to Skrillex‘s “Bangarang” to RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s “Innerbloom” — it’s all in there.

Read triple j’s entire breakdown here and see the full list below.

Triple J’s Hottest 100 of the Decade: 2010 – 2019

100: Bon Iver – Holocene (2011)

99: Ruel – Dazed & Confused (prod. M-Phazes) (2018)

98: Disclosure – You & Me (2013). It’s the Flume remix so we count it.

97: Adele – Rolling In The Deep (2010)

96: Major Lazer – Get Free feat. Amber Coffman (2012)

95: FISHER – Losing It (2018)

94: The Preatures – Is This How You Feel? (2013)

93: Flume – Sleepless (2012)

92: Kendrick Lamar – M.A.A.D. City (2012)

91: Rex Orange County – Loving Is Easy (2017)

90: Childish Gambino – This Is America (2018)

89: Two Door Cinema Club – Undercover Martyn (2010)

88: Glass Animals – Gooey (2014)

87: Matt Corby – Resolution (2013)

86: The Wombats – Greek Tragedy (2015)

85: J. Cole – No Role Modelz (2014)

84: Ruby Fields – Dinosaurs (2018)

83: Ruel – Painkiller (2019)

82: Flume – On Top (2012)

81: Cub Sport – Come On Mess Me Up (2016)

80: Kanye West – Ultralight Beam (2016)

79: Mallrat – Charlie (2019)

78: San Cisco – Awkward (2011)

77: Kanye West – Black Skinhead (2013)

76: Travis Scott – SICKO MODE (2018)

75: Calvin Harris – Feel So Close (2011)

74: Robyn – Dancing On My Own (2010)

73: Arctic Monkeys – Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High? (2013)

72: Kanye West – Monster (feat. Jay Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj & Bon Iver) (2010)

71: Billie Eilish – bad guy (2019)

70: Catfish and the Bottlemen – 7 (2016)

69: Flume & Nick Murphy – Drop The Game (2013)

68: Azealia Banks – 212 (2012)

67: Hilltop Hoods – I Love It (feat. Sia) (2011)

66: Tame Impala – Elephant (2012)

65: Tame Impala – Feels Like We Only Go Backwards (2012)

64: RÜFÜS DU SOL – Innerbloom (What So Not Remix) (2015)

63: Hermitude – The Buzz (feat. Mataya & Young Tapz) (2015)

62: Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean (2012)

61: Lorde – Green Light (2017)

60: Kendrick Lamar – Swimming Pools (Drank)

59: Adrian Lux – Teenage Crime (2010)

58: Sticky Fingers – Gold Snafu (2014)

57: Kendrick Lamar – Humble (2017)

56: Macklemore and Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz – Thrift Shop (2012)

55: Skrillex (feat. Sirah) – Bangarang (2011)

54: Grouplove – Tongue Tied (2011)

53: Sia – Chandelier (2014)

52: Gang Of Youths – The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows (2017)

51: Amy Shark – Adore (2016)

50: Daft Punk – Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers) (2013)

49: Tash Sultana – Jungle (2016)

48: Hermitude – HyperParadise (Flume Remix)

47: Mumford & Sons – I Will Wait (2012)

46: The Rubens – Hoops (2015)

45: The Black Keys – Lonely Boy (2011)

44: Florence + The Machine – Shake It Out (2011)

43: Angus & Julia Stone – Chateau (2017)

42: Arctic Monkeys – R U Mine? (2012)

41: DMA’s – Believe (Triple J Like A Version) (2016)

40: Disclosure – Latch (feat. Sam Smith) (2012)

39: Flight Facilities – Crave You (feat. Giselle) (2010)

38: Avicii – Levels (2011)

37: Milky Chance – Stolen Dance (2013)

36: The Hilltop Hoods – 1955 (feat. Montaigne & Tom Thum) (2016)

35: Ocean Alley – Confidence (2018)

34: Frank Ocean – Lost (2012)

33: Sticky Fingers – Rum Rage (2014)

32: Peking Duk – High (feat. Nicole Millar) (2014)

31: The Wombats – Tokyo (Vampires & Wolves) (2010)

30: Of Monsters and Men – Little Talks (2011)

29: Lana Del Rey – Video Games (2011)

28: Childish Gambino – Redbone (2016)

27: Childish Gambino – 3005 (2013)

26: Tame Impala – Let It Happen (2015)

25: Flight Facilities – Clair De Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg) (2012)

24: Kanye West and Jay Z – Ni**as in Paris (2011)

23: Kendrick Lamar – King Kunta (2015)

22: M83 – Midnight City (2011)

21: DMA’s – Delete (2014)

20: Hilltop Hoods – Cosby Sweater (2014)

19: Gang Of Youths – Let Me Down Easy (2017)

18: Flume – Holdin On (2012)

17: Ball Park Music – It’s Nice To Be Alive (2011)

16: Lorde – Royals (2013)

15: Sticky Fingers – Australia Street (2013)

14: Kanye West – Runaway (feat. Pusha T) (2010)

13: Vance Joy – Riptide (2013)

12: alt+J – Breezeblocks (2012)

11: Nick Murphy – Talk Is Cheap (2014)

10: Matt Corby – Brother (2011)

9: Angus & Julia Stone – Big Jet Plane (2010)

8: Flume – Never Be Like You (2016)

7: Foster The People – Pumped Up Kicks (2010)

6: Gang of Youths – Magnolia (2014)

5: RÜFÜS DU SOL – Innerbloom (2015)

4: Violent Soho – Covered In Chrome (2013)

3: Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know? (2013)

2: Gotye – Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) (2011)

1: Tame Impala – The Less I Know The Better (2015)

Photo via Oh Dag Yo Photography