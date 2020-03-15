We previously reported that top clubs and venues in Las Vegas were shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak — and Wet Republic has announced a suspected case of COVID-19.





Hakkasan Group has been transparent about the investigation and reports the employee is recovering from home, under self-quarantine like so many others across the world. The company wrote in a memo to its employees, obtained by Billboard:

The safety and well-being of employees and guests is our top priority. Upon learning of the individual’s suspected infection, Hakkasan Group and MGM Resorts staff worked in coordination with the health district to implement MGM Resorts’ health and safety protocols. Professional cleaners with expertise in this area have deep cleaned, disinfected and sanitized Wet Republic as outlined in MGM Resorts’ health and safety protocols and procedures. We believe the exposure at Wet Republic has been limited. As a precaution we will continue to deep clean, sanitize and disinfect the venue as needed. The health district is leading the effort to identify and contact anyone in our area who has had prolonged close contact with the individual.

While the vast majority of clubs and venues are shut down until further notice, workers are taking necessary measures to deep clean/sanitize during the downtime. Hakkasan, Omnia, XS Nightclub, Encore Beach Club, Marquee and more have provided individual statements amid growing coronavirus concerns.

Source: Billboard