Beginning two weeks ago, it was apparent that JOYRYDE’s debut album, Brave, originally scheduled for release in November 2018, was finally getting released. Now, it has an official release date: April 3.


A lot of albums are due out this year, but seeing as this one was expected out 15 months ago, it’s definitely one of the most-anticipated. The album apparently has 17 tracks according to a video teased by JOYRYDE last week, meaning there are a lot of unreleased gems on here just waiting to be heard.

So far, we’ve gotten four singles from the album: “IM GONE,” “YUCK,” “MADDEN,” and “SELECTA 19.” It’s unclear if we’ll get one more before the official release, but either way, we’re going to be struck with a plethora of new music in the not too distant future.

Pre-save the album here so you get it as soon as it’s out!

 

Photo via Rukes.com