DJs Are Throwing Parties from Their Balconies In Italy for All Their Neighbors

DJs around the world are making the most of the current coronavirus epidemic and this new viral video is a prime example.





Here, we see a balcony session taking place in Palermo, Italy — and we can bet most of the neighbors were pleased about the pop up DJ set. With “social distancing” a thing in 2020, it’s nice to see community still alive and coming together during these difficult times.

With an unprecedented amount of canceled shows and events, and even entire tours, live DJ sets are abundant on social media. Just scroll through Facebook or Instagram and we bet you’ll find artists throwing down live right now!

What a time to be alive…

Balcony DJ Session in Italy