Martin Garrix Is Sitting On Tons of Music with Justin Bieber, Bastille, Dua Lipa & More

When it comes to collaborations, Martin Garrix is stacked!





The superstar DJ/producer stays consistently putting out hit records, many of which are collabs with other producers or have featured artists. Recently, he has teamed up with Macklemore & Patrick Stump, Clinton Kane, Matisse & Sadko,Bonn, Julian Jordan, Dean Lewis, Mike Yung and more — and the list goes on.

Those are just the songs we’ve heard. As far as unreleased material goes, Garrix has plenty more in store with Justin Bieber, Fetty Wap, Bastille, Dua Lipa, Axwell & Ingrosso, Brooks, and more. With these big names backing the material, it seems Garrix is sitting on some serious hits.

Martin Garrix Hub reveals all the studio sessions and confirmed tracks in the graphic below.

Which are you most excited for?

Martin Garrix: Unreleased Songs

Photo via Rukes.com