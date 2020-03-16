Eric Prydz is the last DJ/producer to shy away from voicing his opinion, but it doesn’t always sit well with fans — like in this case, topic being the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.





While everyone is currently under highly recommended instruction to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings of 50 or more for up to eight weeks, Prydz has a much different take on the epidemic — and EDM Twitter got an earful.

It seems he doesn’t think healthy individuals should change their routine at all. In his original tweet tackling the subject, he stated (and only went off from there):

Solution is for ALL healthy people to get it. And the risk zone people to be Quarantined. If we stay home we will just prolong the procedure.

If he would have stopped here, that opinion would have probably been fine — everyone is indeed entitled to one. However, he went on to call fans “dumb” and talked down with comments like “use your brain,” even despite the risky nature of his recommended approach.

After the inevitable backlash, Prydz deleted his tweets (not before being screenshot and uploaded to Reddit) and drastically changed the tone of the discussion…

“Final thoughts… Stay fucking safe.”

Which, has since been deleted as well.

Eric Prydz On Coronavirus