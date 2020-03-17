Ultra Music Festival Goes To SiriusXM For Exclusive DJ Sets by Martin Garrix, Major Lazer, & More

It’s hardly a consolation for a cancelled festival, but Ultra Music Festival will team up with SiriusXM channel 52 for a limited-run UMF Radio beginning this weekend.





The radio channel will stream exclusive live DJ sets from artists who were originally scheduled to play the festival, including Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, Major Lazer, Lost Frequencies, Oliver Heldens, Nicky Romero, and more.

Past sets from DJs, including Kygo, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello with special guest Roddy Ricch, Zedd, and Carl Cox, will also broadcast throughout the weekend.

“With the postponement of beloved events, necessary changes in people’s everyday life, and need for social distancing, we know our listeners are seeking a sense of community more than ever,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. “To encourage that, we are pleased to be working with Ultra Music Festival to provide our listeners with this virtual audio festival featuring the diverse lineup of artists the UMF delivers year after year, as well as exclusive, fresh, new sets from some of the biggest names in dance music.”

SiriusXM’s UMF Radio channel will launch on Friday, March 20 at 5pm ET and will air through Monday, March 23 on Channel 52, on satellite radios, and on the SiriusXM app.

