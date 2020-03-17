Sir Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group chairman and CEO, has tested positive for COVID-19 and, as such, the 2220 Colorado Avenue offices of UMG have been closed indefinitely for disinfecting.





Grainge had a party for his 60th birthday in late February, the guestlist of which included Apple CEO Tim Cook, music manager Irving Azoff, British billionaire Philip Green, top entertainment attorney Allen Grubman, and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. It’s unclear if they or any other guests at the party have sought out tests for COVID-19 or have exhibited symptoms.

Staff at the UMG headquarters in Santa Monica were Grainge worked were evacuated on Friday, and the building has been closed indefinitely.

Billboard obtained a memo sent to staff on Friday (March 13) from Gautam Srivastava, the evp of UMG human resources:

“We understand that everyone is concerned for their own health as well as that of their co-workers, family, friends and our sick colleague,” the memo reads. “Our best understanding is that even if you were in the same indoor environment, but not in close contact with the affected employee, your risk level is low under the CDC framework. For further advice as to what steps are recommended by the CDC, please refer to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/risk-assessment.html.

“In the meantime, please know that we are taking this matter very seriously. We are arranging for a deep cleaning and disinfection as soon as possible, and we have reached out to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for further guidance.”

Grainge is currently undergoing treatment at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

via Variety