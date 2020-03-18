Bonnaroo, originally scheduled for June 11-14, has been postponed until September as a result of COVID-19.





Held annually in Tennessee, the festival was expecting major summer performances from the likes of Tool, Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, Lizzo, Flume, Tenacious D, Seven Lions, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Ganja White Night, Rezz, Tipper, The 1975, and way more. Unfortunately, festivals everywhere are being cancelled or postponed with the spread of the global pandemic commonly referred to as coronavirus.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.

All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.

Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts.

Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall. – Bonnaroo

September is already looking to be a really packed month, with many festivals rescheduling to as early as possible after self-isolation is expected to loosen. Rampage in Belgium and BUKU Festival are just two that have announced new September dates.

While refunds are not mentioned in Bonnaroo’s announcement, Frontgate tickets lists cancellation or rescheduling of an event as valid reasons to request a refund. You can email Bonnaroo at [email protected] or call Frontgate Tickets at 888-512-7469. Keep in mind you might not hear back for hours/days via email or be on hold for a while if you call due to the high volume of inquiries.

See you September 24-27 !