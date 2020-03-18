Music venues across the world are being forced to shut down operations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — and some are playing active roles in the community during this time of need.





London’s own Studio 338 is transforming into a food bank in hopes of making a real difference in the area. The venue currently has plans to store and distribute food to elderly and vulnerable people during weekdays. Though they’re still working out the details, the plan is in motion.

Studio 338 writes in a statement via Facebook below: “Right now, one of the main priorities for us is to ensure that people who are most at risk are not forced to go out and can stay at home and have essentials brought to them there.”

Community members and companies are being asked to step up and help, whether they have skills in charity management, are able to contribute financially, or have spare time to organize and stock food at Studio 338.

If you are in the area and want to help out make sure to email [email protected] and [email protected] A option to donate will also be made available soon.

See the full post below and get involved.

Studio 338 / Food Bank