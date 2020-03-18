DJs have been making the most of the coronavirus quarantine with live sets and live streams all weekend long — and Diplo got in the action with his own jam sessions.





To kick things off, he and fellow producer Rhye got together for the first-ever “Corona Sabbath.” Not only did Diplo just share some footage from the impromptu jam sesh, he promised plenty more on the way. And, revealed the new Major Lazer album is indeed finished.

Diplo captioned the post below: “While we’re all in self imposed quarantine and I’m grounded from playing shows I am going to get creative and make up random sets and shows live from my house. up next sunday 3pm et @majorlazer… our albums done so we got a lot of new music.”

No word yet on when Major Lazer’s rumored final album will arrive, but some lucky fans were able to experience an exclusive early listen via Diplo’s live stream.

For more, keep your eyes and ears locked on his official account here.

Diplo: Major Lazer Album On The Way

Photo via Rony Alwin for Insomniac Events