Taylor Swift, 5 Seconds of Summer & More Get Into The DJ Game with Sirius XM

Taylor Swift wears many hats — singer/songwriter, record producer, actress, businesswoman — and now radio DJ.





Sirius XM’s Home DJ series just launched, featuring Swift as a superstar host of Hits 1 n Chill. With social distancing very much a thing in 2020, the new series allows fans to connect with their favorite artists from the comfort of their homes.

Upcoming hosts also include Diplo (no surprise there), Camila Cabello, Sia, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth, Pete Wentz and more.

Sirius XM’s president and CCO Scott Greenstein explains:

Taylor Swift will lead the way and will be followed by many stars on Hits 1 in the days ahead as they play their favorite music for the channel’s faithful national audience and new listeners, too. Our new Stream Free option opens up our channels to anybody who wants some diversion and great music.

Hits 1 n Chill with Tay Tay here.

Source: Rolling Stone