SoundCloud is doing its best to give its creators and artists the tools to survive and thrive during the COVID-19 crisis. Yesterday, the streaming platform introduced a series of new initiatives and over $15M in direct investment to support creators on SoundCloud during this difficult time.





New direct fan-support button for all creators.

We’ve created a simple button for your SoundCloud profile to connect your preferred way to receive direct fan support including Kickstarter, Patreon, Bandcamp, PayPal and more. Learn how to get this live on your profile right now.

We’ve created a simple button for your SoundCloud profile to connect your preferred way to receive direct fan support including Kickstarter, Patreon, Bandcamp, PayPal and more. Learn how to get this live on your profile right now. $5M in free promotional support for all creators to drive more plays on SoundCloud .

For the rest of 2020, we’re giving away all of our Promote on SoundCloud inventory. Tag your SoundCloud uploads #GetMorePlays and our editorial team will select up to 5 artists per week to feature with promotion.

. For the rest of 2020, we’re giving away all of our Promote on SoundCloud inventory. Tag your SoundCloud uploads #GetMorePlays and our editorial team will select up to 5 artists per week to feature with promotion. Immediate launch of Repost by SoundCloud, a new marketing and distribution service.

Independent artists who want to take their career to the next level can now access professional marketing and monetization services plus industry-leading distribution features. Repost by SoundCloud is available to everyone, no play count thresholds. Learn more here.

Independent artists who want to take their career to the next level can now access professional marketing and monetization services plus industry-leading distribution features. Repost by SoundCloud is available to everyone, no play count thresholds. Learn more here. $10M artist accelerator program to support independent creators’ career growth.

We are committing $10M to help fuel the careers of independent artists upstreamed from Repost by SoundCloud into our artist services offering, Repost Select. Apply here.

Get your account set up with all these new features, engage your fans, and keep pushing. We’ll get through this together.