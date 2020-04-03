Marshmello dips his toes back into hip hop with a new collaboration “Been Thru This Before” with Southside, Giggs, and Saint Jhn.





Like all of his previous hip hop collabs, there’s hardly a sliver of Marshmello to be heard in this. Taking the roll of producer for a group of rappers, his influence fades heartily into the background amid the auto-tuned, shallow vocals.

Props to the producer for being able to dominate any genre, but there’s really nothing special here. Check out the music video below.

Marshmello, Southside, Giggs, & Saint Jhn – Been Thru This Before [Lyrics]

[Intro]

Ayy, Southside, where you get all that drip?

Mello made it right

[Verse 1: Giggs]

Most these niggas are most these problems

Most these toolied up goons, ghost, and goblins

Nah, mostly bougie stuff, don’t see problems

Know she said she was, but no, she wasn’t

Yeah, posted hoodied up, yeah, Gucci bottoms

Yeah, yeah, she lookin’ sweet, but lowkey rotten (Haha)

Yeah, soldiers Uzi’d up, best know we got them

Yeah, all these dudes in touch, but lowkey Gotham (Smashin’)

He’s in the back (Yeah), he got the massive Glock (Yeah)

He’s on the left side, squeezin’ the Macintosh (Mm, yeah)

Hollow man’s back (Yeah), you know that I’m back on top

And everyone eats (Yeah), and that’s when the rations stop (Yeah, yeah)

You sound offense (Offense), you gettin’ me tense (Me tense)

Like, go get my money, my twenty percent (Jheeze)

Big movies over there, best know we shot them (Shot them)

Yeah, all these dudes in touch, plus

[Chorus: SAINt JHN]

Nigga, we, we been through all of this before, cocaine in a drawer

Pistol by the pocket, baby, ready for a war

Comin’ from the bottom, scratchin’ pockets, know we poor

Ten years later, same shit, just more mature

We been through all of this before, duckin’ from the law

Hopin’ that forever comes, knowin’ this is life

But only life that we saw, pistols in a drawer

Cocaine in a corner pocket, hopin’ that you know we been through all this before

[Verse 2: SAINt JHN]

I do not fuck with nobody, I do not have me no friends

I got a GoFundMe and a Venmo, so, if I love you, depends

I got a brother that shoots, I am just wipin’ the prints

I did the math, the graph, and givin’ you half ain’t makin’ no sense

I’m still real, and I’m still screamin’, “Brook-Brooklyn”

Grey scene and that good look

Dope game in my co-vein, so cocaine in my cook-book

Dark skin in my snow-white, I think it’s that color

Picked up where you left off, and I gave back what the hood took

So, callin’ it now, next year I’m takin’ a Grammy

Usually Sheniqua exclusive, tonight I’m just thinkin’ ’bout takin’ an Emmy

And they just know I’m the king, so, I’m just takin’ a nine

Niggas’ll back out their pack and relax out the sack like I’m takin’ a Xanny

Man’s on a crusade ting, niggas’ll aim at your head

And they come for your top on a toupee ting

Bitches’ll play with your heart, just a baller, ’cause they on a 2K ting

I’ll tell a bad bitch to kick it and push it on and skate on a Lupe ting

If it is black, then I’m black and I’m black and I’m back on a D’USSE ting

[Chorus: SAINt JHN]

Nigga, we, we been through all of this before, cocaine in a drawer

Pistol by the pocket, baby, ready for a war

Comin’ from the bottom, scratchin’ pockets, know we poor

Ten years later, same shit, just more mature

We been through all of this before, duckin’ from the law

Hopin’ that forever comes, knowin’ this is life

But only life that we saw, pistols in a drawer

Cocaine in a corner pocket, hopin’ that you know we been through all this before

Photo via Rukes.com