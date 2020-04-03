The last two weekends, Insomniac has hosted live streams based on their various festivals. First it was Beyond Wonderland, taking the place of the actual festival originally scheduled for last month, and then Countdown brought the aliens to the Insomniac HQ in Los Angeles. This weekend, we’re headed to HARD Summer for an epic staycation.





HARD Rave-A-Thon lineup features some of HARD favorite veterans, including JAUZ, Valentino Khan, Habstrakt, Wuki, Wolfgang Gartner, Mr. Carmack, Walker & Royce, DeVault, Noizu, J Worra, DUCKY, Party Pupils, Kaivon, OMNOM, and Franklyn Watts.

You can tune in at the same time, Friday and Saturday from 8pm-12am PST, to catch the festivities.

Feeling crabby in quarantine? 🦀🥴 Pull up your couch to the shore for the #VirtualHARDSummer STAYCATION hosted by @PasqualeRotella! Tune in THIS FRIDAY + SATURDAY 8pm – 12am at https://t.co/ShmKp8DPFM 🎶: Joyryde – ID pic.twitter.com/J2WOaoFgBj — HARD Events (@HARDFEST) April 2, 2020

Photo via Tony Nungaray for Insomniac Events