It’s been four years since Baauer dropped his groundbreaking debut album, Aa. In the time since, Baauer has retained his position as one of trap & dance music’s top tastemakers, dropping numerous new records. Now, he’s ready to release his next major project, his sophomore album, PLANET’S MAD.





The first two singles for the album dropped today, along with a music video for the album’s title track. As with all of his past releases, “PLANET’S MAD” and “MAGIC” push a familiar but augmented sound. While trap is recognizably at the core, there’s a more tribal and intense production atop, layered with global sounds and wide-reaching influences.

Along with the album’s concept (explained below), you get a true sense for what Baauer is trying to achieve with these new tracks.

Conceived within a movie-like plot of a new world appearing above Earth, a vision executed in the new video, Planet’s Mad takes us through countless micro-genres where we’re exposed to the sound of alien creatures, children, news forecasts, burps and cosmic atmospherics – all whipped up into this uniquely maximalist dance record.

PLANET’S MAD drops in full on June 5.

Credit: Teddy Fitzhugh