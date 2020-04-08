Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Lizzo and more are taking over for a very special live stream collaboration from World Health Organization (WHO) + Global Citizen.





The global cross-network, cross-platform special One World: Together At Home aims to benefit frontline healthcare workers and the WHO, taking place Saturday, April 18 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. Artists, personalities, comedians, athletes and actors will take the stage in this effort.

ABC, NBC and CBS networks have joined forces with plans to air the program simultaneously, as well as on respective streaming platforms. The two-hour live broadcast will be co-hosted by late-night personalities Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon.

The legendary lineup also includes Stevie Wonder, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and more. See the full roster below and tune in next weekend for this historic event.

The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response… We may have to be apart physically for a little while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The ‘One World: Together at Home’ concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.

— One World, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

One World: Together At Home

