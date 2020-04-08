Proximity continues to upload more and more sets from their first Digital Mirage Online Music Festival with Brownies & Lemonade, and we can’t get enough. G Jones, Chet Porter, Alison Wonderland, Louis The Child, Adventure Club, and more are already up, with more surely on the way. One of the first to be uploaded was Said The Sky & Dabin’s collaborative set from the first night.





The collaborative set isn’t new at this point, but it’s always a treat to see. Between Dabin’s live guitar and Said The Sky’s delightful key work, the two bring all the feels and some harder stuff, too.

Dab The Sky was in fact the most popular set during the festival, drawing in a mind blowing peak of 200,000 concurrent viewers. Relive it below!