Out today is Rezz’s second new track of 2020, a massive collaboration with multi-instrumentalist/vocalist/producer Grabbitz, “Someone Else.” Combining Grabbitz’ rock elements with Rezz’s midtempo inclinations, the song is a brilliant mixture of styles that complement each other with grace and intensity.





Rezz took to Instagram Live on Tuesday, April 7th to answer fan questions ahead of the release of the new single. She discussed her sonic evolution as an artist and was joined by surprise guest Madeon for a spontaneous chat about the creative process under quarantine.

As for Grabbitz, he revealed in a new interview with For The Wolves that he has even more collaborations coming out with some really “dope” artists — as we’ve seen from his discography, whenever he teams up with someone (NGHTMRE, Rezz, 3LAU, Sullivan King), the results are stellar.

This is her first track on RCA Records, her first major label release, as RCA is a division of Sony.

Check out “Someone Else” below!

Photo via Rukes.com