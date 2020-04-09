Not every festival postponement due to COVID-19 will go smoothly this year. The proposed postponement of Electric Forest in June to new dates in September has been voted down by the Rothbury Village Council.





Effectively, this means there will be no Electric Forest in 2020 and the event is cancelled.

Electric Forest has not yet made any official statement.

Electric Forest Cancelled For 2020

The Rothbury Village Council votes down the request to postpone the Electric Forest until Sept. 10-13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore as of now, there will be NO Electric Forest this year. pic.twitter.com/CM2hJKdkj8 — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) April 9, 2020

Photo via Electric Forest