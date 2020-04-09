Love Regenerator, the new house and techno alias from Calvin Harris, will make its festival debut tomorrow during Defected’s third online virtual festival.





Of course, Calvin has already streamed a couple Love Regenerator sets on YouTube, but a festival debut, even an online one, is still noteworthy. He’ll be joined on the lineup by Defected residents Sam Divine, David Penn and Mambo Brothers, who will be doing a unique Ibiza sunset inspired set, delivering the Balearic vibe to people’s living rooms around the world. House legends Roger Sanchez and Mike Dunn join the line-up alongside South Africa’s inimitable Black Motion and masked house master Claptone.

“Defected helped define the sound of house music I was listening to as a teenager; I associate the old grey and blue 12” covers with so much happiness and inspiration… Since day one every release has been of quality, and when you think about it – with the amount the industry has changed since 1999 – to be smashing it out the park more than ever is a beyond incredible feat!” – Calvin Harris

The first two Defected Virtual received over 5m views, and plenty of positive reactions from fans and media alike. Due to the overwhelming demand from its audience, Defected is committing to continuing the broadcasts for as long as possible, while again encouraging donations to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund with a button appearing alongside the stream.

You can watch the festival tomorrow, April 10, beginning at 6am PST/9am EST here.