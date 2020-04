Ahead of the release of their new track tomorrow, Deadmau5 and Steve Duda, known together as BSOD, are going live! Joel himself has been live all day working on cube concept designs and visual mapping, but Duda will be joining him at 5pm PST / 8pm EST for what will presumably either be a set or some lighthearted discussion.





You can watch Deadmau5 live now below and wait until the Duda joins in, or set a reminder to come back later!



Photo via Rukes.com