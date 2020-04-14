DJ/producers around the world are Streaming from Isolation with Boiler Room — and Disclosure‘s Guy Lawrence is one of the latest to treat us to a fantastic live set straight from his living room.





Trading a massive stage and lighting for a much more quaint aesthetic of windows and house plants, Guy starts out ambient before working into a signature Disclosure house groove. With tasteful track selection, a wave of new IDs, and unbeatable vibes, we really can’t think of a better way to spend the next hour and a half.

During the pandemic, Boiler Room has consistently delivered on this new live series under lockdown. Broadcasts straight from the homes of artists allow audience members to connect during a time of social distancing.

Boiler Room’s Streaming from Isolation series has raised $10,977 of its $30,967 goal. This week, donations will be going to Global FoodBanking Network, an organization that works to provide emergency food and support.

Learn more and donate here.

Disclosure | Boiler Room: Streaming from Isolation