Insomniac is bringing two nights of spine tingling tricks and treats to the internet as Pasquale Rotella returns to host the Escape Virtual Rave-a-Thon. Featuring a thrilling soundtrack of performances from 15 dance music tastemakers, Escape’s dark world will haunt house parties across the globe just a little bit earlier this year. Since 2011, Escape has visited Southern California each October, bringing together music and the ghostly, supernatural spirit of the Halloween season.





The Virtual Rave-a-Thon will showcase the festival’s famed world of mysterious creatures while Headliners tuning in at home are encouraged to dress up and join the world’s largest virtual costume party. Since the first installment of Insomniac’s Virtual Rave-a-Thon series, more than 13 million viewers across 100 countries have tuned in online. Youtube, Twitch, Huya and Mixer will all be broadcasting #VirtualEscape.

The full Virtual Escape Rave-A-Thon lineup includes:

AC Slater | Morten | Bonnie x Clyde | No Mana | Cut Snake

Sia | Dillon Nathaniel | Slushii | Duke Dumont | Tsuruda

GRAVEDGR | Two Friends | Kendoll | Yultron | Mikey Lion

The Escape Virtual Rave-A-Thon will broadcast live Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 beginning at 8pm PT each night. The 24/7 Insomniac REWIND livestream continues to broadcast indefinitely.

Tune in here when it’s time!

Photo via Taylor Wallace for Insomniac Events