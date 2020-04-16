Many of us are sad that clubs are closed and festivals are cancelling and postponing, but there’s a whole group of kids in school that are disappointed they won’t be able to attend prom this year. Thankfully, an unlikely hero is here to save the day: The Office’s John Krasinski.





The actor/philanthropist has made headlines recently for his SomeGoodNews YouTube channel, offering some good news in these times of uncertainty and turmoil. Now, he’s using his positive, can-do attitude to DJ prom this Friday at 5pm PST.

Confused?! Me too!

Watch the video below to see what’s up and remember to tune in!