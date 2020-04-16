Spotify now lets Premium users hide songs they don’t want to hear from playlists

Not every playlist is perfect. Even when it gets 99% of the music right, sometimes there’s just that one track that you know you don’t want to hear. Now, Spotify is giving Premium users the option to hide songs they don’t want to hear from playlists before it gets there.





The option is available on both iOS and Android phones. You can hide a song by going into the “context menu” on the song and selecting “hide song.”

While this is a small change, it’s one users have been wanting and another way that Spotify continues to upgrade its Premium plan.

via Verge | Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Image