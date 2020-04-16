Mental health has become a major issue during forced lockdown. Not to mention loss of income and lack of regular human contact, especially for those who live alone, those with pre-existing conditions like anxiety and depression are really feeling the effects of the bleak outlook COVID-19 has caused.





Now, Mind Medicine Australia (MMA) board member Andrew Robb is pushing forward a campaign to introduce MDMA and psilocybin – found in magic mushrooms – as a possible treatment in a post-lockdown world.

Psychedelics like MDMA and psilocybin have already shown promise as treatments for depression and anxiety in many trials.

“It is potentially the most significant innovation in mental health we’ve seen in decades,” Robb told ABC. “We would be derelict in our duty as a country if we didn’t take this opportunity to grab hold of this technology, and then see it’s introduced in a way which can potentially provide very significant benefit to many Australians.”

After lockdown ends, whenever that may be, the economy and world will still take time to become stable again. These substances could have the potential to mitigate some of the post-lockdown symptoms of mental illness.